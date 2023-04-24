GBP/USD flat-lines below mid-1.2400s, downside potential seems limited

- GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow trading range on Monday.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes, a softer risk tone underpin the USD and cap the upside for the pair.
- Expectations for another 25 bps BoE rate hike in May lend support to the GBP and limit losses.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound of over 65 pips from the 1.2365 area and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and currently trade around the 1.2435 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar (USD) to gain some positive traction on the first day of the new week, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The recent hawkish signals by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reaffirmed market bets for another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May. Moreover, the incoming US macro data suggests that the world's largest economy remained resilient and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs. This is evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets and drives some haven flows towards the buck. The downside for the GBP/USD pair, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid rising bets for an additional interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in May. In fact, the markets now see over a 90% chance of a 25-bps rate hike in May. The bets were lifted by last week's release of stronger UK wage growth data and the stubbornly high inflation figures.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the GBP/USD pair. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of this week's key macro data from the US, including the Advance Q1 GDP print on Thursday and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the Core PCE Price Index - on Friday. The data will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the near-term trajectory for the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.244
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2413
|Daily SMA50
|1.221
|Daily SMA100
|1.2198
|Daily SMA200
|1.1927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1000 despite mixed German IFO survey
EUR/USD is recovering ground to test 1.1000 in the European session. The pair shrugged off mixed Germany's ZEW Survey, benefitting from renewed weakness in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. ECB Wunsch's comments underpin the Euro.
GBP/USD turns subdued below 1.2450 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the early European morning. Cable has faced some selling pressure as the US Dollar is showing some signs of recovery amid a risk-averse market environment. UK Sunak's speech in focus.
Gold struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session.
Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week
Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower. t, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
Week ahead — Spotlight on BoJ’s Ueda as first meeting looms
The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda next week, although it’s looking unlikely that he will kick things off with a bang. The focus may therefore quickly shift to GDP numbers out of the United States and Eurozone.