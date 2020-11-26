GBP/USD falters ahead of 1.3400 mark, drifts into negative territory

- GBP/USD once again struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick to the 1.3400 neighbourhood.
- Brexit anxieties held investors from placing fresh bullish bets and capped the upside for the pair.
- A subdued USD demand might help limit the downside amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions.
The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 50 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3355-50 region in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to clear a key hurdle near the 1.3400 round-figure mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback on Thursday amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. In the latest Brexit-related headlines, British finance minister, Rishi Sunak said that negotiations are still ongoing and that he remains hopeful that a deal can be reached.
The comments, however, did little to impress bullish traders in absence of a significant breakthrough on key sticking points – the so-called level playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules. It is worth reporting that the European Commission president, Ursula van der Leyden on Wednesday said that the disagreement over access to Britain's fishing waters continues to block progress.
Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that the UK's position on fisheries hasn't changed and that they will not ask for additional time to negotiate the trade deal with the European Union. With very little time left before the Brexit transition periods end on December 31, the deadlock turned out to be a key factor that capped the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Despite Brexit anxieties, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This, along with a subdued US dollar demand, extended some additional support to the GBP/USD pair. The USD fell to its lowest level in more than two months amid speculations for additional easing by the Fed.
Data released on Wednesday showed an unexpected jump in the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, suggesting that the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions was undermining the labor market recovery. Adding to this, the minutes of the November 4-5 FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers debated a range of options to tweak the bond-buying program to support the economic recovery.
Meanwhile, investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for fresh Brexit updates before positioning for any firm direction. Moreover, relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US leaves the pair at the mercy of the incoming Brexit headlines amid absent market-moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.336
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.317
|Daily SMA50
|1.3026
|Daily SMA100
|1.3006
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new two-month highs closer to 1.1950
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950. The US dollar is on the back foot as the FOMC Minutes hint to more QE coming and as US jobless claims rose again. Coronavirus headlines and the ECB meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit uncertainty and nears 1.34
GBP/USD is nearing 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns of a snag in Brexit talks. It is unclear if Chief EU Negotiator Barnier travels to London for further talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!