- GBP/USD tumbles below 1.3600 as US Initial Jobless Claims drop to 227K, below forecast and prior.
- Fed officials caution tariffs and weak Dollar could fuel inflation.
- UK data remains light; traders await GDP and industrial output figures.
The Pound Sterling traded with losses of 0.27% on Thursday after a jobs report in the United States (US) revealed that the labor market is solid, reducing the chance of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the July meeting. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3550, having reached a high of 1.3619.
Sterling dips to 1.3550 as solid jobless claims dent dovish bets, UK macro outlook remains subdued
Cable is down so far over 0.65% during the week, amid a scarce docket in the UK. The US Department of Labor (DoL) reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 5 decreased to 227,000 from 232,000 the previous week, and were below the forecasted 235,000.
Although the data suggests some strength in the labor market, Continuing Claims rose to its highest level in three and a half years, up at 1.97 million in the previous week.
Lately, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed out that in the current low-hiring and low-firing environment, any increase in layoffs could rapidly push up the unemployment rate.
In the meantime, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said that the economy is in a good place and that the labor market is at or near full employment. He added that risks on inflation are tilted to the upside due to tariffs, that their effect has not been seen, and a weakened US Dollar could add to inflation.
Ahead, the economic docket will feature Fed speakers, led by Governor Christopher Waller and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. Across the pond, the UK schedule will unveil Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and Industrial and Manufacturing Production.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart remains upwardly biased, although it faces strong resistance at the 20-day SMA at 1.3592. Once the pair fell below the latter, it opened the chance to challenge the 1.3500 figure ahead of the 50-day SMA at 1.3487.
Nevertheless, the ongoing pullback seems to be fading, even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish, but remains shy of cracking the 40 level. If cleared, it would signal that sellers are decisively outpacing buyers.
On the upside, a recovery of 1.3600 opens the path to test the current week’s high of 1.3657.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.86%
|0.68%
|1.63%
|0.67%
|-0.02%
|0.86%
|0.52%
|EUR
|-0.86%
|-0.16%
|0.51%
|-0.22%
|-0.81%
|-0.00%
|-0.36%
|GBP
|-0.68%
|0.16%
|0.66%
|-0.03%
|-0.64%
|0.17%
|-0.31%
|JPY
|-1.63%
|-0.51%
|-0.66%
|-0.71%
|-1.40%
|-0.52%
|-1.02%
|CAD
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|0.03%
|0.71%
|-0.66%
|0.21%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.81%
|0.64%
|1.40%
|0.66%
|0.92%
|0.35%
|NZD
|-0.86%
|0.00%
|-0.17%
|0.52%
|-0.21%
|-0.92%
|-0.48%
|CHF
|-0.52%
|0.36%
|0.31%
|1.02%
|0.28%
|-0.35%
|0.48%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new lows near 1.1650
The selling pressure on the EUR/USD now gathers extra steam and sends the pair to the 1.1650 zone, or two-week lows on Thursday. The surprisingly good weekly readings from the US employment market statistics, coupled with hawkish remarks from the Fed’s Musalem, boost the US Dollar and put the risk complex under further strain.
Crypto market sees $500 million in liquidation as Bitcoin hit record highs amid dovish Fed minutes
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $111,999 on Wednesday amid dovish Fed minutes, fueling wider market optimism. CoinGlass data shows that over $500 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across crypto markets in the past 24 hours.
GBP/USD deflates to two-week lows near 1.3530
GBP/USD is under further downside pressure, falling into the 1.3530 zone on the back of the stronger Greenback and the broad-based cautious stance in the market. Solid US data and supportive Fedspeak allows the US Dollar to pick up further pace, weighing down on the risk-associated universe.
Gold trims gains, holds on above $3,300
Gold reduces its earlier advance and comes close to the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year rates have steadied following a large decline the day before, posing problems for XAU/USD in its bid to climb higher.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
