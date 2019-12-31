GBP/USD faces fierce resistance on New Year's Eve— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has had a turbulent 2019 which is now nearing its end. How will it perform on the last day of the year? The path of least resistance is to the downside.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that pound/dollar is capped at 1.3130, which is a dense cluster including the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the SMA 5-4h, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-month, the SMA 10-15m, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.

If cable manages to break higher, the next noteworthy resistance is only at 1.3253, which is where the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 3 and the PP one-week R2 converge.

Looking down, some support awaits at 1.3068, where we see the confluence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.

Further down, 1.3027 is the convergence of the PP 1m-R, the SMA 10-1d, the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 5-one-day, and the SMA 200-1h.

This is how it looks on the tool:

