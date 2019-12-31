GBP/USD faces fierce resistance on New Year's Eve— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has had a turbulent 2019 which is now nearing its end. How will it perform on the last day of the year? The path of least resistance is to the downside.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that pound/dollar is capped at 1.3130, which is a dense cluster including the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the SMA 5-4h, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-month, the SMA 10-15m, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
If cable manages to break higher, the next noteworthy resistance is only at 1.3253, which is where the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 3 and the PP one-week R2 converge.
Looking down, some support awaits at 1.3068, where we see the confluence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Further down, 1.3027 is the convergence of the PP 1m-R, the SMA 10-1d, the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 5-one-day, and the SMA 200-1h.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on track to post second straight yearly loss despite late recovery
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 on New Year's Eve, extending its gains. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations. Nevertheless, the pair is around 2% down on the year.
GBP/USD topping 1.31 as Brexit fears shrugged off
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.31, ending a turbulent year on a high note. Fears of a hard Brexit are shrugged off by markets as UK Chancellor Javid announces a rise in the minium living wage.
Forex Today: Dollar remains down on New Year's Eve amid trade hopes, one last data point eyed
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid end-of-year positioning and optimism about a Sino-American trade deal. Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, will reportedly visit Washington.
Gold prints fresh three-month high above $1520, takes-out 61.8% Fib
Gold escalates the week-start rise towards the key near-term resistance. Bulls are now gearing up to confront the September 24 high, near $1,525, ahead of the September month high at $,557.
USD/JPY consolidates near three-week lows, around 108.70
USD/JPY ignores trade optimism amid US dollar supply. Yen gains despite upbeat US outlook amid steeper US yield curve. The spot to remain subdued amid Japanese holidays, New Year Eve trades.