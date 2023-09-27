GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2150, focus shifts to Core PCE, UK GDP

- GBP/USD weakens on upbeat US macro data released on Tuesday.
- Market caution due to the Fed’s hawkish stance keeps strengthening the US Dollar (USD).
- Traders will likely watch the UK’s GDP data, which is expected to remain consistent.
GBP/USD continues the losing streak that began on September 20, trading below 1.2150 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Moderate economic data from the United States (US) could reinforce the prevailing pressure on the pair.
US Consumer Confidence released on Tuesday for September declined to 103.0 from the previous reading of 108.7 in August. While Building Permits rose to 1.541M in August from 1.443M prior.
Moreover, the House Price Index (MoM) for July climbed to 0.8% compared to the market expectations of 0.5% from the previous rate of 0.4%.
Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish stance on the interest rate trajectory keeps pushing the US Treasury yields, which is boosting the US Dollar (USD). The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note retreats from the highest level since October 2007, and hovers near 4.51% at the time of writing.
Furthermore, traders await the US Durable Goods Orders report to be released on Wednesday. Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation, is due on Friday. The annual rate is anticipated to reduce from 4.2% to 3.9%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades around 106.30 by the press time, the highest level since December.
On Tuesday, Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari expressed the view that another rate hike is necessary, followed by the need to maintain rates at that level. He also mentioned the possibility of achieving a soft landing for the economy, which implies a gradual slowdown without causing a recession.
Recently, various Federal Reserve officials have offered differing perspectives on monetary policy. Some have advocated for patience, while others, such as Fed Governor Bowman, have emphasized the need for another interest rate hike.
Considering the latest "dot plots" presented in the September Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), it appears that the Fed is projecting a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike toward the end of the year. Furthermore, the Fed anticipates keeping rates above the 5% threshold throughout the following year.
On the United Kingdom’s (UK) side, traders are heavily reliant on the most recent decision from the Bank of England (BoE) in the absence of economic data, which was perceived as dovish. This perception was influenced by an inflation report indicating a cooling down of inflationary pressures.
However, the latest economic data from the UK, notably softer retail sales, and PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index) has revived concerns of a potential recession. Upcoming UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be eyed on Friday, which is expected to remain consistent.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2147
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2447
|Daily SMA50
|1.2631
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2216
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2425
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2231
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2136
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2199
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.