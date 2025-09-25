- GBP/USD strengthens near 1.3460 in Thursday’s Asian session.
- Traders brace for Fedspeak and US Q2 GDP growth data later on Thursday for fresh impetus.
- Fiscal concerns and signs of slowdown in UK business activity could underline the Pound Sterling.
The GBP/USD pair recovers some lost ground to around 1.3460 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders await more cues from the Fedspeak later on Tuesday. Also, the final print of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter (Q2), Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be published.
Traders weighed the prospect of a Federal Reserve (Fed) easing cycle in the wake of a cautious tone from policymakers while awaiting data that may outline the impact of tariffs. Fed’s Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing on Tuesday, saying that the US central bank needs to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weak job market in coming policy decisions.
Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that further rate reductions likely will be needed, as the central bank works to restore price stability and provide needed support to the labor market. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned against a series of rate cuts.
Traders have priced in nearly a 43 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in the remaining two policy meetings this year, although remarks from policymakers indicated that the decision will depend on the upcoming inflation and labour data.
Rising UK fiscal worries following a significant increase in Britain’s public borrowings, along with a slew of downbeat UK economic data, might weigh on the Cable in the near term. Last week's figures showed that public sector net borrowing hit £18 billion, the highest for the month in five years. Economists expected government borrowing to come in significantly lower at £12.8 billion.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trade firm near 0.6600 amid a pause in the USD upswing
AUD/USD is attempting another run to regain 0.6600 in the Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar rally, led by easing expectations of an imminent Fed interest rate cut, takes a breather and allows the pair to recover some ground amid a quiet Asian economic docket.
USD/JPY turns lower toward 148.50, follows USD's footsteps
USD/JPY sees reneewed seling alongside the US Dollar in the Asian session on Thursday, with the pair reversing toward 148.50. The pair closely follows the US Dollar price action, while a cautious risk environment helps revive the haven demand for the Japanese Yen.
Gold: What’s next for XAU/USD after correction from record highs
Gold is struggling to reverse the previous day’s correction from record highs of $3,791 in Thursday’s Asian trades, eagerly awaiting the mid-tier US data and more speeches from Federal Reserve officials for a fresh trading impulse.
Ethereum price retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative
Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $4,000 support on Wednesday as its funding rates flipped negative amid steady outflows in ETFs tracking its price. Ethereum funding rates turned negative on Wednesday, marking the second time this week, after flashing red on Monday following the large leverage flush.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.