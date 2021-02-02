- Pound retreats versus the US dollar and also against the euro.
- DXY at two-month highs above 91.00, amid risk appetite.
The GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board and bottomed at 1.3610, the lowest level in a week. It remains near the lows, under pressure as the DXY holds firm to gains.
Wall Street soars, higher yields, stronger dollar
The greenback is rising sharply versus G10 currencies despite risk appetite. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones rises by 1.85% and the Nasdaq by 1.20%. Crude oil jumps by more than 2.5% with WTI above $55.00 at one-year highs. The improvement in risk sentiment hurt the US dollar only against emerging market currencies. The DXY climbed to 91.28, the highest level since early December.
Among the factors supporting the greenback are US yields. The 10-year yield is rising for the fourth consecutive session and stands at 1.11%, the highest level in almost two weeks.
The pound lost momentum across the board during the American session. EUR/GBP rebounded around the 0.8800 area and erased losses rising to 0.8835. Attention turns in the UK toward the Bank of England meeting. The decision will be announced on Thursday.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3623
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3647
|Daily SMA50
|1.3524
|Daily SMA100
|1.3266
|Daily SMA200
|1.2982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3758
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3828
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.
DOGE primed to rebound, but upside potential is capped by massive supply wall
Dogecoin renews the uptrend from support at $0.0218, eyeing an upswing to $0.055. DOGE must break the crucial barrier at $0.037 to add credibility to the bullish outlook. Billy Markus, the Dogecoin co-founder, complains of harassment from the token’s community.
XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour. Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.