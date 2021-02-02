  • Pound retreats versus the US dollar and also against the euro.
  • DXY at two-month highs above 91.00, amid risk appetite.

The GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board and bottomed at 1.3610, the lowest level in a week. It remains near the lows, under pressure as the DXY holds firm to gains.

Wall Street soars, higher yields, stronger dollar

The greenback is rising sharply versus G10 currencies despite risk appetite. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones rises by 1.85% and the Nasdaq by 1.20%. Crude oil jumps by more than 2.5% with WTI above $55.00 at one-year highs. The improvement in risk sentiment hurt the US dollar only against emerging market currencies. The DXY climbed to 91.28, the highest level since early December.

Among the factors supporting the greenback are US yields. The 10-year yield is rising for the fourth consecutive session and stands at 1.11%, the highest level in almost two weeks.

The pound lost momentum across the board during the American session. EUR/GBP rebounded around the 0.8800 area and erased losses rising to 0.8835. Attention turns in the UK toward the Bank of England meeting. The decision will be announced on Thursday.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3623
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3647
Daily SMA50 1.3524
Daily SMA100 1.3266
Daily SMA200 1.2982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3758
Previous Daily Low 1.3656
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3625
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.359
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3524
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3727
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3828

 

 

