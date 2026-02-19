TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to register any recovery

FXStreet Team

Pound Sterling struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance on the back of rising bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in March. The expectations were reaffirmed by the disappointing UK jobs report and a fall in the UK consumer inflation to its lowest level in nearly a year. This, along with a bullish US Dollar (USD), validates the near-term negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continued to backslide under sustained pressure on Wednesday, following through after the UK employment report on Tuesday showed a labour market deteriorating faster than expected. The Bank of England's (BoE) preferred measure of regular private sector wage growth dropped to a five-year low of 3.4%, removing a key obstacle that has kept the more hawkish Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members from backing rate cuts.

Markets now fully expect a 25-basis-point reduction by April, with a 76% probability of a March move. Wednesday's UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) did little to ease the burden on Bank of England (BoE) policymakers, especially after Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation and Retail Price Index figures all missed expectations. Read more...

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 47 (neutral) reflects easing momentum. The RSI below 50 keeps momentum balanced and could limit follow-through.

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Thursday and remains below the $5,000 psychological mark as traders seem hesitant amid mixed cues. The US Dollar preserves its strong gains to over a one-week high in the wake of somewhat hawkish Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting. 

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

