NZD/USD flat lines above 0.5950 amid dovish hold from RBNZ

The NZD/USD pair trades on a flat note around 0.5965 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. However, a dovish hold from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) weighs on the Kiwi against the US Dollar (USD). The preliminary reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports will be the highlights later on Friday.

The RBNZ decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 2.25% after concluding the February monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, as expected. RBNZ new Governor Anna Breman said during the press conference that the OCR track is based on how the central bank sees the economy evolving. Breman pushed expectations for the next potential rate hike to late 2026 or early 2027, which could drag the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) lower against the Greenback.

On the other hand, hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could lift the USD in the near term. According to Fed Minutes released Wednesday, several officials suggested that if inflation remains stubbornly above the 2% target, rate hikes could be on the table. Policymakers advocated for a "two-sided" description of future policy to reflect this risk.

A slew of US economic data on Friday might offer some clues about the Fed's interest rate path. If the reports show weaker-than-expected outcomes, this could lead to expectations of interest rate cuts and undermine the Greenback.