GBP/USD drops to near 1.2600 ahead of UK labor market data

GBP/USD declines ahead of UK labor data set to be released on Tuesday.

UK PM Starmer said that any peace agreement for Ukraine would need a "US backstop" to deter further Russian attacks.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman warned that upside inflation risks persist, stressing the need for more clarity before considering rate cuts.

GBP/USD breaks its five-day winning streak, trading around 1.2600 during Tuesday's Asian session. Traders are awaiting UK employment data set to be released later in the day. The Claimant Count Change for January is expected to rise to 10K new unemployment benefit claimants, up from the previous 0.7K. The ILO Unemployment Rate is also forecast to increase to 4.5% from 4.4%.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Monday that any peace deal for Ukraine would require a "US backstop" to prevent Russia from attacking again, according to Reuters. Starmer emphasized that Ukraine's future is a crucial issue for Europe, and it is urgent for Europe to share the responsibility in addressing the situation.

The downside risk for the GBP/USD pair could be linked to the strengthening US Dollar as Treasury yields rise. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against six major currencies, edges higher after losing ground in the previous three sessions, trading around 106.90. At the same time, 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields stand at 4.27% and 4.51%, respectively.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman remarked on Monday that rising asset prices may have slowed the Fed's progress on inflation. While she expects inflation to decline, she warned that upside risks persist and stressed the need for more certainty before considering rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller acknowledged on Monday that while inflation has improved, progress has been “excruciatingly” slow. Waller emphasized the importance of not letting policy uncertainty hinder data-driven decisions.