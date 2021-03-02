GBP/USD drops below 1.39 as S&P 500 futures turn negative

- GBP/USD prints a session low of 1.3871, while US yields stay flat.
- Dollar draws bids as the US stock futures drop.
The US dollar is drawing haven bids and pushing GBP/USD lower, with the US stock futures signaling renewed risk aversion.
Cable fell to a session low of 1.3871 soon before press time, having traded at 1.3932 in early Asia.
The futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading more than 100 points lower at 31,392. The index jumped over 2% on Monday, confirming its best single-day gain since June, as bond yields eased. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.38%, having clocked a 12-month high of 1.61% on Thursday.
The benchmark yield remains sidelined near 1.4% at press time. Even so, the S&P 500 futures are nursing losses and pushing the dollar higher against major currencies.
The broad-based dollar demand could be associated with gold's relentless slide. The yellow metal now trades near $1,712 per ounce, the lowest since June 15, 2020. Prices are down over $100 from the high of $1,817 observed on Feb. 23.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3889
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.388
|Daily SMA50
|1.3719
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3999
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4075
