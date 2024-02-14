- GBP/USD falls 0.20% post-UK inflation report, trading near the 200-day MA at 1.2565.
- Fed officials highlight easing inflation, advocate for flexible policy guidance, impacting market dynamics.
- UK inflation data and BoE Governor's comments reflect cautious optimism amidst economic recovery signs.
The Pound Sterling drops during the North American session by 0.20% following a positive UK inflation report that showed prices are slowing down. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2565 and tests the important 200-day moving average (DMA) after hitting a high of 1.2611.
GBP/USD tests key 200-DMA support level sponsored by investors trimming odds for Fed rate cuts
The US economic docket featured Federal Reserve speeches by the Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Governor Christopher Waller. Goolsbee said that inflation is coming down and added that current policy is restrictive. He said that rate cuts should be tied to confidence that inflation is on the Fed’s path.
Lately, Fed Governor Waller noted that one lesson learned from 2020 is that forward guidance should be more flexible. He added that forward guidance perhaps should also signal the possible path of the policy rate.
Besides that, GBP/USD takes cues from the fall in US Treasury bond yields after skyrocketing more than 12 basis points a day ago, dropping six basis points and standing at 4.26%.
In the European session, the UK’s inflation was lower than expected, standing at 4% YoY, unchanged from December but below estimates of 4.2%. Underlying inflation came at 5.1% YoY, unchanged but below estimates of 5.2%.
Recently, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said the latest inflation report does not change their view from February’s monetary policy decision, adding they need to see more evidence that prices are coming down. Bailey added that there were signs the UK economy is picking up, despite Thursday’s data showing it was in recession in the second half of last year.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, with the GBP/USD hovering around the 200-DMA at 1.2561. a daily close below the latter could open the door to challenge 1.2500, followed by the 100-DMA at 1.2487. Once cleared, that could open the door to test the next support level seen at 1.2374, November’s 17 low.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2558
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.2495
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2573
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 in the American trading hours on Wednesday. The bullish opening in Wall Street following Tuesday's sharp decline limits the US Dollar's (USD) gains and helps the pair find a foothold.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.2550 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined to its lowest level in over a week near 1.2550 after soft UK inflation data on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey said that the inflation data did not really change their view on the outlook from February policy decision.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
MATIC price could nosedive after holders take $9.38 million in profits within a week
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s largest scaling solution, rose slightly on Wednesday after basing at a daily low of $0.8438,Wednesday, February 14. The scaling token is up over the past week, offering 6.54% gains to holders.
US disinflation blip leaves traders with a broken heart
Yesterday’s inflation data from the US didn’t go smoothly down the market’s throat. Instead, the stronger-than-expected set of inflation data dashed hopes of seeing the Fed cut rates anytime in the first half of this year.