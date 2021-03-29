GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US dollar strength

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD snaps two-day winning streak, mildly offered near intraday low.
  • Over a quarter of the UK’s small exporters avoid doing business with the EU.
  • Mixed clues over Britain’s vaccine offer to Ireland battles UK’s 30 million first jabbing.
  • Sino-American tussles, virus woes in European weigh on sentiment and favor the US dollar.

GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.3780, down 0.06% intraday, while heading into the London open on Monday. Alike other majors, the cable also bears the burden of the US dollar strength. However, a battle of Brexit woes and the vaccine optimism in Britain seems to placate the sellers amid a quiet session.

US dollar gains highlighted amid mixed moves…

Having stepped back from the yearly top on Friday, the US dollar index (DXY) regains its upside momentum amid a risk-off mood. Among the major catalysts, the Sino-American tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates are the keys.

Following the US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai’s rejection of any immediate tariff relief for China, the dragon nation criticized the Western alliance including the US, the UK, Canada and the European Union (EU) to destabilize China. Elsewhere, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed for Federal law amid the need for a lockdown to tame the covid. Also, French doctors warn over the highest virus-infected patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in 2021.

On the other hand, mixed signals flash over the UK’s alleged vaccine offer to Ireland after it has successfully jabbed 57% of all adults.

Talking about Brexit, the Bank of England (BOE) recently asked lenders to seek approval from the “Old Lady”, before relocating UK jobs or operations to the EU. The Financial Times (FT) cites European regulators’ push for more to move than is necessary for financial stability after Brexit as the reason for the BOE’s action. It should be noted that the EU and the UK have recently concluded to hold a bi-annual forum-based approach towards tackling the issue of financial services regulation. It should be noted that a survey from the UK’s Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) suggests Quarter of small exporters give up on the EU due to red tape.

Amid these plays, stock futures are offered and the US 10-year Treasury yield takes offers around 1.66%.

Given the lack of major data/events, GBP/USD moves should rely on the risk barometers wherein headlines concerning vaccine and China could gain major attention.

Technical analysis

Given the RSI staying firm around 45.00, the quote’s run-up targeting 50-day SMA, near 1.3840, can’t be ruled out. However, a clear break above this will have to cross a one-month-long resistance line, at 1.3887 by the press time, to recall the GBP/USD bulls. Alternatively, a confluence of the stated support line and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of run-up from December 11, 2020, to February 24, 2021, near 1.3685-80 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3779
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 1.3787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3876
Daily SMA50 1.3833
Daily SMA100 1.3629
Daily SMA200 1.3266
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3813
Previous Daily Low 1.373
Previous Weekly High 1.3877
Previous Weekly Low 1.3671
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3762
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.374
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3694
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3823
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3859
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

