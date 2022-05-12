Cable’s downside momentum could break below the 1.2200 support in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that ‘the chance for a break of the major support at 1.2250 is not high’. GBP subsequently popped to a high of 1.2400 before dropping below 1.2250 (low of 1.2238). Downward momentum is building quickly and a break of 1.2200 would not be surprising. That said, the next support at 1.2140 is likely out of reach for now. The downward pressure is intact as long as GBP does not move above 1.2320 (minor resistance is at 1.2280).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected a weaker GBP since last Friday (06 May, spot at 1.2370). As GBP declined, in our latest narrative from Tuesday (10 May, spot at 1.2325), we highlighted that the risk for GBP is still on the downside but GBP has to break 1.2250 before a move to 1.2200 is likely. GBP cracked 1.2250 yesterday and the improved downward momentum suggests that it could breach 1.2200 as well. The next support is at 1.2140. Overall, only a break of 1.2380 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.2420 yesterday) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attacks 1.2200 ahead of UK Q1 GDP
GBP/USD is testing 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low ahead of the key UK data. The UK GDP QoQ rate is expected to ease from 1.3% to 1.0% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
EUR/USD struggles to overstep 50-EMA, hopes of fresh five-year low renew
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a minor rebound after printing a low of 1.0507 in the Asian session. The asset is oscillating in a broader range of 1.0483-1.0642 since April 28 after witnessing a sheer downside move from 1.0936 on April 21.
Gold: For how long can the 200-DMA support hold? Premium
Gold Price is clinging onto the recent recovering gains, as bull-bear tug-of-war persists, as investors assess the implications of hotter than expected US inflation data. Daily technical setup continues to point to the downside for XAU/USD.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
UK GDP Preview: BOE’s R-word to overshadow a mild expansion Premium
The UK economy expanded by 1.3% in the final three months of 2021, as it overcame the Omicron covid variant-blow. In the first quarter of 2022, the world has been reeling from a protracted Russia-Ukraine war, with the British economy likely to be the worst-hit amid a trade shock.