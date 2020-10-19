GBP/USD: Coronavirus and elections headlines to have a growing impact

GBP/USD has struggled to advance amid minimal progress in Brexit and US fiscal stimulus talks. The US presidential debate and the UK's handling of coronavirus stand out this week, yet several economic figures could also steal the show, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Brexit deliberations continue in the background, with any headlines about progress set to push sterling higher, while disagreements could pound the pound. The next deadline is the end of the month, however, this can-kicking exercise could be extended until the only hard stop – year-end, when the transition expires.”
“Coronavirus statistics and decisions about lockdowns may take center stage. Several scientists suggest announcing a nationwide ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown. If Johnson announces a ‘circuit-breaking’ move, it could break down the pound. Keeping lockdowns local – and especially keeping London out of Tier Three – would allow some breathing space for sterling.”
“Several members of the Bank of England, including Governor Andrew Bailey, will speak during the week. Markets are currently dismissing the probability of a negative interest rate, but if lockdowns are coming, the BoE may accelerate preparations for such a move, weighing on the pound.”
“For September, inflation figures are set to show a recovery from 0.9% to 1.3% in the headline Consumer Price Index. If CPI nears 2%, it would ease pressure from the BoE and could boost the pound. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indexes for October are projected to show a minor decrease in confidence, albeit still pointing to growth – above 50 points. Any decline below that threshold could weigh on the pound.”
“The election campaign is entering high gear with the second and last presidential debate between Trump and Biden. The debate is held on Thursday, 12 days ahead of the only poll that matters, and as millions have already sent their mail-in ballots or voted early. Nevertheless, an upbeat performance by Trump could shake the race.”
“If Democrats take control of the upper house, they could quickly pass a generous stimulus bill that markets want. That may boost stocks and weigh on the dollar. Conversely, if Trump and Republicans recover, the safe-haven greenback could rise.”
“Fiscal stimulus talks will likely continue, but with every day that passes toward the vote, the chances are diminishing. A miracle deal could boost stocks and weigh on the dollar, while a breakup of talks is likely to cause only a shortlived advance in the greenback.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.17 amid rising EZ coronavirus cases, US stimulus optimism
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, torn between opposing forces. Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns from ECB President Lagarde are weighing on it.
GBP/USD holding above 1.29 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00
WTI prices holding up despite the second wave of COVID-19. Strong support in energy markets coming in hopes of a vaccine and OPEC taper. The demand side concerns stem from the spread of the coronavirus far and wide of Europe and also in the United States.