GBP/USD continues heading south, approaches 1.3500 area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/USD dives 1.16% on the day and approaches 1.3500.
  • US dollar strength and concerns about the UK economy hit the pound.
  • Below 1.3500, then the pair might aim to YTD low at 1.3455.

The sterling has been going through its worst session in the last months on Tuesday. The GBP/USD has plummeted about 1.16% so far today reaching levels in the vicinity of 1.3520 for the first time since mid-January.

Strong USD, surging gas prices hit the pound

The pound is dropping hard on Tuesday against a stronger US dollar. The greenback's demand has been boosted by the solid rally on US bond yields, triggered by the Federal Reserve’s signals towards the end of the accommodative policy adopted on the back of the COVID-19 crisis.

Furthermore, the surging gas prices and the fuel shortages caused by Brexit restrictions in the UK, are spurring concerns about the prospects of fragile economic growth and surging inflation and are spooking investors away from the GBP.

GBP/USD nearing YTD low at 1.3455

From a technical point of view, a further decline below the intra-day low at 1.3525 might send the pair towards 1.3455 (January 11 low) and 1.3434 (December 29 low).

On the upside, with the RSI Index at oversold levels on hourly and daily charts, the pair might show some recovery attempts from 1.3525 lows. In that sense, a GBP rebound past 1.3600 (August 24 and September 22 lows) might ease selling pressure on the pair and open the path towards 1.3730 (September 27 high) and 1.3750 (September 23 high).

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3542
Today Daily Change -0.0156
Today Daily Change % -1.14
Today daily open 1.3698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3768
Daily SMA50 1.3789
Daily SMA100 1.3896
Daily SMA200 1.3843
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3729
Previous Daily Low 1.3658
Previous Weekly High 1.3752
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3702
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3685
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.359
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3731
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3765
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3802

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis

EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. US Consumer Confidence missed with 109.3 points. Fed Chair Powell explains the bank's taper signal.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis

GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis

GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest since January. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears aiming to retest the year low

Gold bears aiming to retest the year low

Supply change issues are taking their toll on global economic growth. Powell noted inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. XAU/USD has fallen to a fresh one-month low and has room to extend its slump

Gold News

Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October

Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October

Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.

Read more

Why is Apple stock falling?

Why is Apple stock falling?

Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed the worst performing index of the day -0.81% while the Dow was actually positive and the S&P 500 lost just over a quarter of a percent.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures