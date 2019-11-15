GBP/USD: consolidation remains the name of the game so far – UOB

Cable is seen extending the rangebound theme in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.2827 and 1.2889 yesterday, wider than our expected sideway-trading range of 1.2825/1.2875. The firm closing in NY of 1.2882 (+0.27%) has improved the underlying tone. The bias from here is for further GBP strength even though the strong 1.2930 level is likely out of reach for today (minor resistance at 1.2910). Support is at 1.2855 followed by 1.2835”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While GBP closed slightly higher at 1.2882 yesterday (+0.26%), the price action lacks momentum. For now, we continue to hold the same view as from Tuesday (12 Nov, spot at 1.2855) wherein the current movement is part of a “sideway-trading phase”. In other words, we continue to expect GBP to trade between 1.2770 and 1.2930 for a while more”.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s
US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?