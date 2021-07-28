GBP/USD halts the previous two day’s strong gains on Wednesday.

US dollar stands strong on the mixed US economic data, Fed eyed.

The sterling maintains its strong stance on Brexit and fall in COVID-19 cases.

GBP/USD treads water on Wednesday in the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The pair confides in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3883, up 0.05% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades near 92.50, with 0.01% gains. Investors expected a sooner than expected rate hike from the Fed in today’s meeting.

The mixed economic data adds little to the USD valuations. The US New Home Sales data fell for the straight third month. The US Durable Goods Orders rose 0.8% in June, much below the market expectations of 3.2% growth.

On the other hand, the sterling remained in higher spirit after the Bank of England (BOE) official Gertjan Vlieghe said on Monday that the central bank should keep its stimulus possibly until 2022.

Meantime, the EU pauses legal action against the UK over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol.

As for now, investors await the Fed’s Interests Rate Decision to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3878 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.3879 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3797 Daily SMA50 1.3961 Daily SMA100 1.3924 Daily SMA200 1.3723 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3894 Previous Daily Low 1.3767 Previous Weekly High 1.3787 Previous Weekly Low 1.3572 Previous Monthly High 1.4249 Previous Monthly Low 1.3787 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3846 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3816 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3799 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3719 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3672 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3927 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3974 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4054



