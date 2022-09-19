- GBP/USD began the week on the right foot, awaiting Fed and BoE’s monetary policy decisions.
- Most analysts estimate the Fed would hike 75 bps in September’s meeting.
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains downward biased, but a break above 1.1500 could shift the bias to neutral.
The British pound loses some traction against the greenback, after hitting a daily low at 1.1355, exchanges hands above its opening price by 0.04%, amidst a slightly positive market sentiment. During the week, the Bank of England, and the Federal Reserve, are expected to hike rates, with the BoE estimated to go 50 bps, while the latter has forecasts of 75 bps or even 100 bps.
The major began trading at around the 1.1400 figure. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD spot price is at 1.1401, clinging to the 1.1400 figure, in a thin trading session, due to the London holiday, in observance of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.1400, with light calendars on Monday and Tuesday
US economic data released in September further emphasized the need for increasing interest rates. Most bank analysts estimate that Jerome Powell and Co would hike 75 bps, even though the Consumer Price Index (CPI) ticker is lower, yet remains above the 8% threshold. Contrarily, core inflation in the US surpassed the 7% YoY threshold, portraying a scenario of inflation broadening in the economy.
Worth noting that September’s Fed meeting will update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and forecasts for 2025 will begin. Analysts at Deutsche Bank expect the Fed to hike 75 bps and also estimate that the Fed will update the Unemployment Rate towards 4.5%, as they aim to achieve a soft landing.
On the UK’s side, the Bank of England is expected to increase the Bank’s Rate by 50 bps on Thursday. Deutsche Bank analysts estimate the BoE’s terminal rate at 4%, a 150 bps upgrade, over their previous forecast.
What to watch
The UK economic docket is absent. On the US front, housing data would shed some light on the effects of higher interest rates.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/USD remains downward biased. During the day, the major dropped below the 1.1400 figure but fell short of registering a fresh 37-year low and reclaimed the 1.1400 figure. Traders should know that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is registering higher lows, contrary to Sterling’s price action. Unless GBP/USD buyers reclaim the 1.1500 figure, the pair’s likely scenario is to remain range-bound, with central bank decisions looming.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1405
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1614
|Daily SMA50
|1.1871
|Daily SMA100
|1.2107
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above parity amid modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced beyond 1.0000 during the American trading hours on Monday. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day seems to be hurting the greenback, helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.1400
GBP/USD gained traction and erased its daily losses in the second half of the day on Monday. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid recovering US stocks, the pair manages to hold its ground ahead of this week's key central bank meetings.
Gold recovers above $1,670 as US yields retreat
Gold staged a rebound during the American session and rose above $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which climbed above 3.5% earlier in the day, retreated to 3.48% in the last hour, allowing XAU/USD to retrace a portion of its daily drop.
Bitcoin price takes a small detour, but is $25,000 scenario still valid?
Bitcoin has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan.
COIN sinks on Bitcoin price weekend sell-off
Coinbase Global (COIN) stock opened on Monday down about 4.1% at $70.95. Despite Bitcoin making a rebound in the premarket by moving from $18,300 to $18,800, BTC lost about 7.5% from the closing of the equity market on Friday.