- Nicola Sturgeon says she would form an alliance to block the Conservatives.
- GBP/USD falls to fresh session lows to 1.2793 on the back of the comments
GBP/USD backdrop
GBP/USD has taken a dive this morning after some USD strength. At time of writing, The pair dropped and retested its one-week low of 1.2794 before bouncing back. it was trading just above the 1.2800 mark, posting a 0.17% daily loss.
Political News
Now the moves are accelerating after the comments from the Scottish National Party leader.
SNP's Sturgeon if there is a hung parliament, would seek to form a progressive alliance to block the Conservative party from Government.
She also said that if the SNP win a majority in Scotland what is to stop the SNP from calling another Scottish referendum.
GBP/USD 30-Minute Chart
