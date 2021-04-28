GBP/USD bulls take control following the Fed statement

- GBP/USD firms on a sofer dollar post-Fed statement.
- Markets will now hear from Fed's chair Powell.
GBP/USD was pressured as the US dollar firmed following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and statement.
However, the market is flippant and from a low of 1.3889, GBP/USD is currently trading back above 1.3900. The range on the day so far has been between 1.3860 and 1.3923.
The statement has said that the Fed will continue increasing bond purchases by at least $80 bln/month of treasuries, $40 bln/month of MBS until 'substantial further progress' has been made on maximum employment and price stability goals.
Meanwhile, the benchmark interest rate was unchanged with the target range standing at 0.00% - 0.25% with the interest rate on excess reserves also unchanged at 0.10%.
Markets will now await the presser where Fed's chair Jerome Powell is expected to maintain the status quo in rhetoric.
That said, markets are starting to look for signs of tapering and Powell will surely be asked about the timing.
GBP/USD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on 4-hour resistance, the bulls are testing the critical resistance and the outlook is bullish above:
Daily chart
4-hour chart
EUR/USD choppy around 1.21 after the Fed stays the course
EUR/USD has been trading choppily around 1.21 after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD rebounds from two-week lows to $1775 ahead of the FOMC
Metals recovered strength during the American session and ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold prices bounced sharply from weekly lows back above $1770. The yellow metal awaits Powell with a positive intraday tone.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.