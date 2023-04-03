GBP/USD bulls step in on US Dollar weakness

- GBP/USD bulls take advantage of a weaker US Dollar in Monday's US trade.
- The focus will shift to the US NFP report on Good Friday.
GBP/USD was up some 0.54% in mid-morning US session trade on Monday, traveling from a low of 1.2274 to score a high of 1.2420 after the US Dollar fell sharply during the Wall Street opening hours.
The greenback was heavily dented by Monday's economic reports that showed US manufacturing activity in March slumped to its lowest level in nearly three years as new orders continued to contract. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.3 last month. This was the worst since May 2020, from 47.7 in February.
Meanwhile, last week’s PCE data, the Federal Reserve´s preferred inflation measure, were mixed. While headline and core both came in a tick lower than expected, super core accelerated for a second straight month to 4.63% YoY and is the highest since October. ´´This is not the direction that the Fed desires and so we look for the hawkish tilt in Fed comments to continue,´´ analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
Nevertheless, federal funds futures are now pricing in a 60% chance of another 25 basis-point (bp) rate hike by the Fed in May, down around 5% on the back of today´s manufacturing data. Moreover, futures traders have also factored in a pause in June and rate cuts by December. Traders will now await the Services data tomorrow. ´´We look for the ISM Services index to retreat after showing signs of stabilization at a still-firm level of ~55 in Jan-Feb,´´ analysts at TD Securities said.
BoE in focus
Domestically, with regards to the Bank of England, May's Monetary Policy Committee decision is likely to be ´´finely balanced´´, analysts at TD Securities argued.
´´Any early sight on how the (especially) centrist and hawkish MPC members are positioning themselves will be important,´´ the analysts said.
On Monday, the Bank of England Chief Economist Pill stressed that policy remains data-dependent. He said inflation remains too high but stuck with the bank’s forecast that it will fall sharply this year.
“We raised rates by 400 bp. These measures take up to eighteen months to take effect. Should more be done? We will have to see how inflation evolves.”
He added that “the UK banking system is well capitalized and that well-capitalized banks help combat inflation, though inflation is still far too high.”
“For inflation to return to its target, developments in the labor market, which remains tight, will also be decisive,´´ he said.
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said that the BoE tightening expectations remain subdued. ´´The next policy meeting is May 11 and WIRP suggests around 75% odds of a 25 bp hike, with odds of another 25 bp hike topping out near 75% in Q3. As a result, the peak policy rate is now seen between 4.50-4.75%, up from 4.25% during the height of the banking panic,´´ the analysts explained.
NFP eyed as key event
Looking ahead, the focus this week will be on Friday's jobs report, although many markets will be closed for the Easter holiday.
´´US payrolls likely stayed firm at a still above-trend pace in March, though slowing from stronger prints in Jan-Feb,´´ the analysts at TD Securities explained.
´´We also look for the Unemployment Rate to stay unchanged at 3.6%, and wage growth to print a firm 0.3% MoM.´´
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2394
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2163
|Daily SMA50
|1.2149
|Daily SMA100
|1.213
|Daily SMA200
|1.1895
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2424
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds resistance below 1.0930, DXY clings to losses
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0916 and pulled back on a quiet American session. It is hovering slightly below 1.0900 as the USD clings to losses amid lower Treasury yields and risk appetite. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI Index dropped more than expected in March to 46.3.
AUD/USD heads for strongest close in a month as RBA decision looms Premium
AUD/USD jumped on Monday, climbing above the 200-day Simple Moving Average. The pair is holding firm to daily gains, after bouncing more than 125 pips from the daily low. The Aussie is outperforming amid rising bets of a rate hike from the RBA on Tuesday.
Gold: On its way to challenge sellers around $2,000 Premium
Spot gold bounced sharply from an intraday low of $1,949.70, and it’s on its way to challenging the $2,000 threshold. Financial markets started the week in risk-averse mode rushing into the US Dollar.
Dogecoin price tanks as bulls refrain from breaking important moving averages
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is tanking after some volatile moves this Monday in the ASIA PAC and European sessions. Traders are grasping to understand the late filing from Musk’s lawyers on Friday that could mean a systemic risk for Dogecoin.
A mixed start to the week as OPEC+ causes a stir in oil markets
Equity markets have started the week a little mixed amid a nasty surprise from OPEC+ at the weekend, albeit against the backdrop of easing anxiety over the banking sector.