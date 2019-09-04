GBP/USD bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 1.2200 handle amid Brexit optimism

- The British Pound remained well supported by receding no-deal Brexit fears.
- Bulls largely shrugged off Wednesday’s disappointing UK August services PMI.
- Focus remains on the key UK Parliament vote to stop no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.
The GBP/USD pair spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, levels beyond the 1.2200 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair built on the overnight strong rebound of around 150-pips and continued gaining positive traction through the mid-European session on Wednesday. The momentum seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of UK services PMI, rather remained well supported by receding fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Brexit optimism continues to underpin
The fact that the UK House of Commons on Tuesday passed a motion aimed at taking control of the daily agenda from the government, investors seemed convinced that the Parliament will back Wednesday's vote on the extension bills and continued fueling the ongoing short-covering move around the Sterling.
Later this Wednesday, MPs will also vote on the motion for a general election, expected during mid-October, which if passes will add to the unpredictability at a time when the economy is already struggling and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any fresh bullish bets/capping further gains.
On the other hand, the US Dollar bulls failed to capitalize on a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and remained on the defensive amid firming expectations that the Fed might opt to ease monetary policy more aggressively at its upcoming meeting this September.
It will now be interesting to see the pair is able to find acceptance beyond the 1.2200 handle, setting the stage for additional recovery, or witnesses some fresh selling pressure following the 250-pips rally over the past 24-hours or so.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|1.208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2145
|Daily SMA50
|1.2324
|Daily SMA100
|1.2566
|Daily SMA200
|1.2758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1958
|Previous Weekly High
|1.231
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.
GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is closer to 1.22 up some 100 pips. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.
Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.