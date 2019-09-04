GBP/USD bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 1.2200 handle amid Brexit optimism

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The British Pound remained well supported by receding no-deal Brexit fears.
  • Bulls largely shrugged off Wednesday’s disappointing UK August services PMI.
  • Focus remains on the key UK Parliament vote to stop no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

The GBP/USD pair spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, levels beyond the 1.2200 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

The pair built on the overnight strong rebound of around 150-pips and continued gaining positive traction through the mid-European session on Wednesday. The momentum seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of UK services PMI, rather remained well supported by receding fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Brexit optimism continues to underpin

The fact that the UK House of Commons on Tuesday passed a motion aimed at taking control of the daily agenda from the government, investors seemed convinced that the Parliament will back Wednesday's vote on the extension bills and continued fueling the ongoing short-covering move around the Sterling.

Later this Wednesday, MPs will also vote on the motion for a general election, expected during mid-October, which if passes will add to the unpredictability at a time when the economy is already struggling and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any fresh bullish bets/capping further gains.

On the other hand, the US Dollar bulls failed to capitalize on a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and remained on the defensive amid firming expectations that the Fed might opt to ease monetary policy more aggressively at its upcoming meeting this September. 

It will now be interesting to see the pair is able to find acceptance beyond the 1.2200 handle, setting the stage for additional recovery, or witnesses some fresh selling pressure following the 250-pips rally over the past 24-hours or so.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2182
Today Daily Change 0.0102
Today Daily Change % 0.84
Today daily open 1.208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2145
Daily SMA50 1.2324
Daily SMA100 1.2566
Daily SMA200 1.2758
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2107
Previous Daily Low 1.1958
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1842
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2287

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness

EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade

GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade

GBP/USD is closer to 1.22 up some 100 pips. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.

Gold News

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  