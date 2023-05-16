GBP/USD bulls are holding the fort in key support

- GBP/USD bears are in the market testing daily support.
- Sterling bulls eye a move towards 1.2550s.
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2480 and has traveled between a low of 1.2465 and a high of 1.2546 so far on the day. The British Pound was in trouble at the start of the London day with the rise in Britain's jobless numbers.
Markets have started to re-price the Bank of England as they expect the central bank to pause its rate-increasing path over the coming months that would otherwise be needed to bring down inflation. Current market pricing indicates potentially just one more 25 basis point rate increase from the Bank of England
The Pound fell by as much as 0.5% against the Dollar to 1.2465 and the lows of the day. The United Kingdom´s Unemployment Rate unexpectedly climbed to 3.9% in the three months to March as more people sought to get back into the jobs market.
Meanwhile, there is an eye being kept on Congress and the delays in raising the US debt ceiling. Tighter credit conditions caused by the recent banking crisis in the US and elsewhere have increased the likelihood that the US economy will slip into a recession, leading to Federal Reserve rate cuts and a weaker US Dollar.
´´With time running out to strike a deal to raise the debt limit, President Biden and congressional leaders are set to meet on Tuesday for pivotal face-to-face negotiations at the White House to avoid a default that economists say could eliminate jobs and cause a recession,´´ the New York Times wrote
´´The meeting, at 3 pm, comes a day after Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen reiterated that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit, the statutory cap on how much the government can borrow to finance its obligations.´´
´´Ms. Yellen warned on Tuesday that the United States faced ´an economic and financial catastrophe´ if it defaulted and said the standoff over the debt limit was already affecting financial markets and households.´´
GBP/USD technical analysis
The M-formation is homing in the 1.2550s in a bullish correction, although the bears are in the market on Tuesday but support is holding.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2513
|Daily SMA50
|1.2367
|Daily SMA100
|1.2254
|Daily SMA200
|1.1963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2479
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
