- GBP/USD licks its wounds after posting the biggest daily loss in six weeks.
- Bank of England’s dovish rate hike, broad risk-aversion wave favored British Pound sellers.
- Mixed data from United States failed to stop US Dollar bulls.
- United Kingdom Retail Sales, Purchasing Managers’ Indexes will be important for Cable traders.
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.2180 during early Friday in Asia, following the heaviest daily slump in 1.5 months, as the British Pound traders await key data from the United Kingdom. That said, Cable witnessed heavy losses the previous day as the Bank of England (BOE) couldn’t please the bulls despite announcing an interest rate hike. It’s worth noting that the overall hawkish moves by major central banks allowed the US Dollar to regain upside momentum and exerted downside pressure on the quote.
Bank of England’s dovish hike recalled GBP/USD bears
Bank of England (BOE) raised the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.5% as expected but couldn’t please the GBP/USD buyers.
On the other hand, statements like “Majority of MPC judges further increases in bank rate may be required," gained major attention and drowned the Cable prices afterward. Also adding strength to the bearish bias was the pattern of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) voting pattern as two out of nine MPC members voted against raising rates.
It should be noted that the “Old Lady”, Bank of England’s informal name, appreciated the government's new Autumn Statement and signaled fewer rate hikes, which also weighed on the GBP/USD prices.
Fears surrounding United Kingdom economy also weigh on British Pound
In addition to the BOE’s dovish rate hike and downbeat economic projections, the looming fears of a recession in the United Kingdom also gained major attention after the policymakers conveyed fears of soaring energy bills and cold weather. On the same line could be the looming labor strikes in Britain. It’s worth noting that the political jitters surrounding Brexit are an extra burden on the GBP/USD prices.
US Dollar cheered risk aversion, ignored mixed United States data
Although the BOE announced a dovish hike, the Old Lady managed to join the likes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the European Central Bank (ECB) as it offered a 0.50% rate increase. Although the major central banks eased the volume of the interest rate increases, all of them showed readiness to keep the rates higher for a longer time, which in turn joined the inflation fears and highlighted the recession woes. As a result, the traders rushed to the US Dollar for risk safety and the same weighed on the GBP/USD prices.
In doing so, the US Dollar paid little attention to the mostly downbeat data at home. That said, the United States Retail Sales flashed -0.6% MoM figure in November versus 0.1% expected and 1.3% prior while manufacturing survey details from Philadelphia Fed and New York Fed came in disappointing for the said month. Further, Industrial Production eased in November and the Jobless Claims also dropped for the week ended on December 09.
United Kingdom Retail Sales, Purchasing Managers’ Indexes eyed
Having witnessed the BOE-led slump, GBP/USD traders will pay attention to the United Kingdom Retail Sales, the key for the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as well as the first readings of the December month Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) from S&P Global/CIPS.
Forecasts suggest that the UK Retail Sales may improve to -5.6% YoY versus -6.1% prior while the Retail Sales ex-Fuel could arrive at -5.8% YoY from -6.7% previous readings. Further, the UK’s S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI could ease to 46.3 from 46.5 prior while the more important Services PMI may also drop to 48.5 from 48.8 prior. As a result, the Composite PMI could also decline to 48.0 from 48.2 previous readings.
Hence, the scheduled data portray a mixed picture for the GBP/USD prices but the Bank of England (BOE) inspired pessimism could keep the British Pound depressed.
GBP/USD technical analysis
With its daily closing below a six-week-old ascending trend line, GBP/USD confirmed a rising wedge bearish chart formation and suggests further downside. The bearish bias also takes clues from the absence of the overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI), located at 14.
Although the theoretical target of rising wedge confirmation directs the British Pound bears toward October’s low near 1.0925, the 200-DMA and 50-DMA, respectively around 1.2100 and 1.1730, could offer intermediate halts during the expected south run.
Also likely to act as an intermediate halt for the Cable is the 1.2000 psychological magnet and July’s low near 1.1760.
Alternatively, the British Pound’s recovery remains elusive unless the quote defies the rising wedge breakdown, by rising back beyond the support-turned-resistance line near 1.2355.
Even so, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the GBP/USD pair’s Januaray-September downside, around 1.2450, will precede the stated wedge’s upper line, close to 1.2610, to challenge the bulls.
Overall, GBP/USD is in the bear’s territory but the 200-DMA may offer immediate support.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2186
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0237
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.91%
|Today daily open
|1.2423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2115
|Daily SMA50
|1.169
|Daily SMA100
|1.1675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2447
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2342
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2345
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.