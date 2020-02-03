GBP/USD bears testing bull's commitments at 1.30 psychological figure

- BoE not enough to keep the bulls in play.
- GBP/USD bears taking back control, cleaning out optimism.
- Testy forthcoming UK/EU future relationship talks hurting outlook for GBP.
GBP/USD is trading at 1.2997 between a rang of 1.2989 and 1.3183, falling heavily through sell-stop liquidity again as investors settle down and ponder on what Brexit trade negotiation risks await them for the year ahead. Additionally, the US dollar extended gains after ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 50.9, way above 48.5 expected and putting the industrial sector back into the green.
GBP/USD got a boost from, a) promising PMIs on the 24th Jan, albeit with a composite number still below the preferred 52, b) a hawkish surprise lean from the Bank of England and c) relief that the UK has finally left the European Union after many years of conjecture in the markets.
The trigger for today’s drop was politically motivated. "UK PM Johnson and EU Chief negotiator Barnier have been laying out their stalls ahead of the forthcoming UK/EU future relationship talks and the signals suggest that those talks could be testy," analysts at Rabobank explained, seeing risk of cable trading below the 1.30 level on a 1 and 3-month view as the talks progress.
GBP to remain vulnerable
GBP is likely to remain vulnerable until businesses get a sense of where the negotiations are leading. Media will be all over each and every twist and turn. So, for those who banked on a firm pound purely on the basis that, perhaps, because the Bank of England vote was once again 7-2, despite what seemed like a more dovish tone from BoE speakers since the start of the year, or considering there wasn't a single additional vote for a rate cut compared to November and December, have been hung out to dry and will need to reconsider their outlooks.
The forward guidance from the MPC's statement was also little changed from December, citing two-way risks for policy rates, however, business sentiment will depend hugely on how the trade talks go. On an encouraging note for GBP investors, the FT has reported that Nissan may pull out of mainland Europe and double down on the UK production if Brexit leads to tariffs on car exports. "The company’s official policy, however, is that its entire business in the UK and the EU would not be sustainable in the event of WTO tariffs," analysts at Rabobank added:
"It is clear that for thousands of business across the UK and Europe, there is a lot riding on the outcome of the UK/EU future arrangement talks. Until more clarity emerges we expect GBP to be vulnerable."
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2993
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0212
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.61
|Today daily open
|1.3205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3071
|Daily SMA50
|1.3073
|Daily SMA100
|1.2874
|Daily SMA200
|1.2696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3207
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3207
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2974
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
