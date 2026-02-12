USD/CAD holds steady amid softer US Dollar and trade uncertainty

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades little changed against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, as growing uncertainty around North American trade ties keeps investors cautious. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is hovering near 1.3571, with a broadly softer Greenback limiting upside in the pair.

US economic data released earlier in the day showed that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 227K from 232K, but still came in above expectations of 222K. At the same time, Continuing Jobless Claims edged up to 1.862M from 1.841M.

The Greenback failed to gain lasting support from Wednesday’s stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, as downward revisions and a softer underlying trend tempered the initial optimism. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 96.85, hovering close to two-week lows.

The US economy added 130K jobs in January, well above market expectations of 70K. Payrolls for November and December were revised lower by a combined 17K.

More importantly, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said that average monthly job growth in 2025 stood at just 15K. The seasonally adjusted level of total nonfarm employment for March 2025 was revised down by 898,000, and total job growth for 2025 was cut to 181,000 from 584,000 previously.

Attention now turns to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due on Friday. A firmer-than-expected reading would reinforce the case for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain patient before resuming rate cuts, especially after recent data pointed to some stabilisation in labour-market conditions.

On the other side, the Loonie came under brief pressure after reports that Donald Trump is privately considering withdrawing from the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Thursday that Mexico and Canada are being used as staging areas for China.

The United States House of Representatives voted 219-211 on Wednesday to advance a resolution seeking to end Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, signalling growing unease over his economic agenda ahead of the midterm elections and adding a fresh layer of domestic political risk to US-Canada trade relations.