GBP/USD bears move in on the bull's stronghold

- GBP/USD is governed by the market's take on the BoE and Fed.
- GBP/USD bears are taking on bullish commitments at a 50% mean reversion of the daily bullish impulse.
GBP/USD is trading between a low of 1.4005 and a high of 1.4078 and lower by some 0.2% on the day as the US dollar continues to penetrate resistance from the bears.
The dollar held steady near week highs on Thursday following a very rich Consumer Price Index from the prior day that lifted US yields. US consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April.
On the day, the US Labor Department reported higher producer prices in April, further evidence that inflation is rising in the United States.
The Producer Price Index rose 0.6% in April after surging 1.0% in March. In the 12 months through April, the PPI shot up 6.2%. That was the biggest year-on-year rise since the series was revamped in 2010 and followed a 4.2% jump in March.
The greenback is staying close to one-week highs with the market now betting that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than the bank has forecast.
However, the US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that weak job growth and strong inflation in April will not have altered any monetary policy plans at the Fed.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England's Chief Economist Haldane's interview with the Daily Mail was hawkish.
The UK's vaccine rollout and easing of lockdown measures has been a support to sterling over the recent weeks.
Haldane noted that people are returning to shops and restaurants "with gusto," and he is expecting that the unemployment rate will not go higher from here.
The central banker also expects inflation to be above 2% at year-end.
Most hawkish of all, he said that, "with the economy bouncing back, and with inflation risks on the rise, now is the time to start tightening the tap to avoid the risk of a future inflationary flood."
As for the latest CFTC data, the net GBP position moved deeper into long territory which indicates that the futures markets are questioning whether tapering could be imminent.
GBP/USD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, Bears backing off on the lower time frames, for now, the price has indeed melted to the downside and reached the 50% Fibo, 1.4005/10 target area.
Prior analysis, hourly chart
'Should the price drift higher without leaving multiple bottoms on an hourly basis, there could be prospects of sellers taking back control from resistance.
Sellers would seek to break the hourly lows which would result in a bearish continuation towards the 50% mean reversion of the prior daily bullish impulse.'
Live market, hourly and daily chart
Meanwhile, from a daily perspective, there is room for a deeper test of demand to the 61.8% Fibo and prior highs which guards space to fully test the support structure of the W-formation/
A break there will open the risk of a significant downside continuation.
If the current support holds, then there are the prospects of an upside continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through buying
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus. Wall Street benchmarks dropped over 2.0%, down for third day, but S&P 500 Futures prints 0.10% gains afterward.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade?