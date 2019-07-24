GBP/USD: Bears hold the reins amid UK politics/Brexit pessimism

- Boris Johnson’s election as the British PM highlights no-deal Brexit risk.
- Key UK lawmakers recently announced resignations over their disagreement with Mr. Johnson’s EU departure bias.
- Appointment of new lawmakers, PM May’s last speech will be crucial to follow.
Boris Johnson’s victory in the Tory leadership race fuelled no-deal Brexit fears and resulted in several resignations of key lawmakers. The same stretched the GBP/USD pair’s south-run to 1.2430 heading into the London open on Wednesday.
Mr. Johnson became the new British Prime Minister (PM) after beating his rival Jeremy Hunt by 92,153 votes to 46,656. At his speech as the PM, Johnson reiterates October 321 deadline for Brexit.
Despite major market consensus and political fears, Johnson’s win was taken as a British Pound (GBP) negative as it followed a slew of resignations from some of the key UK lawmakers, including International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Justice Secretary David Guake and Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan. It should also be noted that Chancellor Phillip Hammond previously announced that he’ll resign immediately after Johnson’s win but has refrained from further communications so far.
Looking forward, the ex-PM May will deliver her last speech as the key Tory member sometime in the middle of the day while heading to resign at the Queen’s palace. Even if she has already offered her support to Boris from backbench, she might refrain from politics in the future considering the disappointment received due to the Brexit.
Further, Boris Johnson will also deliver a speech as the UK PM and might also reveal details of his new team. The BBC has already said that Mark Spencer, MP for Sherwood in Nottinghamshire, will become chief whip for the Commons. However, many key positions are still left for announcing any might trigger GBP volatility.
Given the increasing odds for no-deal Brexit, EU officials are also to hold emergency Parliament meeting over the issue, as said by the BBC and the same could add liquidity into the pair.
It should also be noted that the US is up for publishing July month key Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers, coupled with June month New Home Sales, that could gain market attention amid latest US Dollar (USD) surge.
Technical Analysis
Unless clearing late-June low surrounding 1.2510, prices are less likely to avoid visiting 1.2382 again, a break of which can recall 1.2300 back to the chart. Though, an upside clearance of 1.2510 highlights 1.2580/85 for buyers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German and Eurozone preliminary PMIs
EUR/USD is looking south with a flag breakdown on the technical charts. The EUR could drop to 1.1107, as suggested by the flag breakdown, if the German PMI matches or prints well below estimates, bolstering the case for a European Central Bank rate cut.
GBP/USD: Bears hold the reins amid UK politics/Brexit pessimism
Boris Johnson’s victory in the Tory leadership race fuelled no-deal Brexit fears and resulted in several resignations of key lawmakers. The same stretched the GBP/USD pair’s south-run on the 1.24 handle heading into the London open.
USD/JPY struggles between 38.2% Fib and key support confluence
USD/JPY remains trapped in a tight range around 108.20 levels amid broad USD strength and negative S&P 500 futures, as the bulls await fresh catalysts for the next push higher.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Boris vs Brexit or the testing of the EU
The title could also be Boris vs the City or Boris vs the EU Commission. Each is a center of opposition to the Brexit project and an opponent that must be overcome or circumvented by the new Prime Minister to keep his October 31st promise.