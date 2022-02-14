GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3500 on Brexit anxiety, risk-aversion ahead of a busy week

- GBP/USD grinds lower as yields rebound on cautious optimism, Brexit fears stay on the table.
- Truss probed over NI deadlock, hints of easing stand in Brexit.
- UK police contacted PM Johnson over ‘Partygate’ issues, Britain observing hybrid Delta-Omicron strain.
- Ukraine requests Russia for talks, eases geopolitical pressures and favors yields ahead of UK jobs, CPI and Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3540 during the early Monday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the cable pair drops the most in a week while bearing the double attack from Brexit and firmer USD ahead of the key data/events from the UK that will highlight Bank of England (BOE) rate hike concerns amid hawkish chatters of late.
UK Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss has been told she can "kiss goodbye" to her leadership hopes if she fails to stand up to the EU, per UK Express. The news also joins the looming concerns over the Northern Ireland (NI) border checks to weigh on GBP/USD prices amid no major progress in the talks.
Elsewhere, UK PM Boris Johnson was recently contacted by the UK police for his lockdown parties, which in turn could add to the political fears and weigh on GBP/USD prices.
Also weighing on the cable prices is the virus update from Fox News stating, “Health officials in the United Kingdom officially began monitoring a hybrid strain of the delta and omicron coronavirus known as "Deltacron" last week after it was identified in a patient in the country, according to the country's Health Security Agency.”
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks firmer US Treasury yields to refresh one-week high despite easing fears of the Russia-Ukraine war after Kyiv requested Moscow for a meeting in 48 hours.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields lick their wounds around 1.95%, after shedding over 11 basis points (bps) the previous day. Further, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
It’s worth noting that Friday’s easing of the Fed’s rate-hike concerns and downbeat yields challenged GBP/USD pair traders the previous day. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests around 50-50 chances of 50 basis points (bps) of a Fed-rate-hike in March versus a 0.25% move. Previously, especially after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, the market was almost certain of a higher boost to the rates. That said, the preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment for February eased from 67.2 to 61.7 on Friday.
On the other hand, Reuters’ poll suggests another rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE), in March.
Moving on, top-tier UK data will decide how necessary it is for the “Old Lady” to stay hawkish, which in turn may help GBP/USD to recover some of the latest losses. Also important will be Brexit and geopolitical talks.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.3700, GBP/USD bears keep attacking the 50-DMA support near 1.3500 with eyes on January’s low near 1.3355.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3543
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3551
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3531
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.361
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3514
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3698
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears are moving in with a focus on 1.1305, Russia invasion risk weighing
EUR/USD is bleeding the initial gains for the day as risk appetite drifts off with the major Asian indexes printing in the red. EUSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 2.5%.
GBP/USD bulls take the lead at the start of the week
GBP/USD catches an opening bid in Asia digging into the 1.3570's. GBP/USD is 0.14% higher in the open this week as markets find solace in the absence of any weekend escalation with regards to Russia and the US warning that an invasion of Ukraine could begin any day. The announcements roiled markets on Friday and GBP/USD fell almost 70 pips to a low of 1.3545.
Gold holds in bullish territory, Russia and FOMC minutes risks ahead
Gold is flat in the Asian session in jittery markets at the start of the week. However, the yellow metal remains close to a 3-month peak as investors seek safety amidst warnings from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.
Bitcoin bulls eye another test at $45,000, BTC awaits buyers to regain momentum
Bitcoin price dropped below a critical Ichimoku level on Thursday and extended the drop throughout Friday and Saturday. However, this pullback is probably due to a return to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
Ukraine requests meeting with Russia in next 48 hours, UK says ‘a ray of hope’
Markets are pretty quiet starting out a fresh week on Monday, having witnessed volatile trades late Friday after the US was reportedly seen signaling a Russian invasion into Ukraine beginning this week. The risk sentiment is somewhat in Asia but traders remain cautious, watching over the geopolitical developments.