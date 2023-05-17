GBP/USD bears eye 1.2450 retest as US Dollar eases amid debt ceiling hopes, focus on BoE’s Bailey

- GBP/USD stays pressured after retreating from weekly top.
- Unimpressive UK employment figures contrast with positive surprise from US data to prod Pound Sterling buyers.
- BoE, Fed officials cite inflation, employment numbers to defend hawkish plays.
- Easing fears of US default joins hopes of witnessing upbeat comments from BoE Governor Bailey to challenge Cable bears.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2485 amid early Wednesday, after reversing from a weekly high the previous day. In doing so, the Pound Sterling justifies the market’s indecision amid a pause in the US Dollar’s run-up and cautious mood ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 102.57 following Tuesday’s upbeat performance as market sentiment improved on hopes of no US default. That said, US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy’s meeting ended within an hour and raised expectations of positive development as congressional leaders, said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week."
While portraying the optimism, Reuters quotes the S&P Global Market Intelligence data while marking a fall in the one-year US Credit Default Swap (CDS) spreads from 164 basis points (bps) to 155 bps. “Spreads on five-year CDS decreased to 69 basis points from 72 bps on Monday,” reported the news. On the same line, the US Treasury bond yields grind higher after posting a notable rally whereas S&P500 Futures print mild gains to defy Wall Street’s downbeat performance.
It’s worth noting, however, that a contrasting play between the US and the UK data seems to weigh on the Cable prices of late.
On Tuesday, UK Claimant Count Change jumped by 46.7K in April versus -10.8K expected and 26.5K prior while ILO Unemployment Rate for three months to March rose to 3.9% against expectations of witnessing no change figure of 3.8%. Further, the Average Earnings excluding bonus and including for three months to March came in unimpressive despite crossing the forecasts.
On the other hand, US Retail Sales improved to 0.4% MoM for April, from -0.7% prior (revised) versus 0.7% expected. More importantly, Retail Sales Control Group for the said month crossed market forecasts of 0.0% and -0.4% prior with 0.7% actual figure whereas Retail Sales ex Autos matches 0.4% MoM estimations for April¸ surpassing the -0.5% prior. Further, the US Industrial Production MoM rose to 0.5% for April versus expectations of printing a 0.0% figure.
It should be noted that BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill recently followed the footsteps of BoE Governor Bailey while trying to push back the dovish hopes after the “Old Lady”, as the UK central bank is informally known, announced a dovish hike in the last week.
Moving on, BoE’s Bailey needs to repeat the hawkish comments and should stop citing easy inflation to recall the Pound Sterling buyers. Even so, the second-tier US housing data and risk catalysts will be the key to determining near-term GBP/USD moves.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD grinds between a three-week-old ascending support line and the 10-DMA, respectively near 1.2450 and 1.2555, as downside bias gains momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2486
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2489
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2516
|Daily SMA50
|1.238
|Daily SMA100
|1.2258
|Daily SMA200
|1.1965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2547
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2465
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2496
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2516
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2617
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.