GBP/USD’s bullish trend extends. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to remain well supported ahead of the weekend.
Weekly settings are turning mildly bullish
“The uptrend in the GBP/USD pair is well-established and enjoys the backing of solid trend momentum signals on the intraday and daily chart; weekly settings are turning mildly bullish as well.”
“The GBP retains a moderately firmer undertone into the end of the week; a push on to a 1.23 handle will underpin the positive tone ahead of the weekend.”
