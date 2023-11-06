GBP/USD: A break of 200-DMA at 1.2435 could hasten a return over 1.25 – SocGen

GBP/USD is on the cusp of return above the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of 1.2435. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s outlook.
Consolidation and possible profit taking not ruled out
Short covering on Friday and the bounce over 1.23 will have reduced bearish bets.
Consolidation and possible profit taking are not ruled out this week if UK GDP disappoints on Friday. However, this may count for little if US yields remain soft and stocks push ahead.
The 200-DMA (1.2435) is now within reach and a break could hasten a return over 1.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
