"The large hawkish dissent places greater emphasis on future inflation prints. A more convincing moderation now appears necessary to have another 2025 cut fully back in the price. Sterling is therefore in a stronger position, even though the adverse fiscal story and EUR’s strength may prevent a EUR/GBP correction from running much further. Cable remains more appealing, and a move above 1.35 is very possible at this stage."

"Governor Andrew Bailey’s press conference wasn’t as hawkish, but given the significant upward revision in the inflation forecasts and downplayed jobs market concerns, the bear flattening of the yield curve and sterling’s rally are entirely justifiable. Another cut by year-end is now just 75% priced in. The other hot topic for this meeting was the reduction in quantitative tightening. The MPC published their estimate that QT added 15-25bp to back-end yields, which should keep expectations of a reduction in September alive."

"The MPC had to hold two rounds of voting for the first time ever to reach a 5-4 majority, as a larger-than-expected hawkish dissident faction emerged. On top of that, the BoE subtly hinted that the end of the easing cycle is approaching by saying: 'the restrictiveness of monetary policy has fallen as Bank Rate has been reduced'."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.