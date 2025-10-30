TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP little changed but undertone is soft – Scotiabank

GBP little changed but undertone is soft – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling (GBP) is little changed on the session, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Markets mull budget risks

"There were no UK data reports today and local markets remain more focused on the possible policy choices that Chancellor Reeves will make in the upcoming budget to stabilize government finances. The latest speculation is that Reeves will boost income taxes by 2p, a decision that could weigh on the GBP, given the growth-negative implications."

"Sterling retains a soft undertone on the charts but has found support at 1.3140—the low seen in May and again in August (and retracement support of the pound’s YTD gains). This is crucial support now, with a break below 1.3140 targeting a drop back to the mid-1.29 area. Resistance is 1.3245."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD loses the grip, back to 1.1570 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD loses the grip, back to 1.1570 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD is now losing momentum and slips back to the 1.1570 zone, challenging at the same time two-week lows on the back of the stronger US Dollar. Moving forward, the ECB is widely anticipated to keep its interest rates unchanged at its event later on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with six-month lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD flirts with six-month lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD loses ground for the third consecutive day on Thursday, disputing the area of multi-month troughs near 1.3120 on the back of the intense recovery in the Greenback post-Fed, while domestic fiscal concerns remain a drag for the quid.

Gold regains the smile, still below $4,000 post-ECB

Gold regains the smile, still below $4,000 post-ECB

Gold partially reverses its recent multi-day negative performance, regaining upside impulse although a surpass of the $4,000 mark per troy ounce still looks elusive. The stronger US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields and the positive outcome from the Trump-Xi meeting keep gains in the yellow metal limited.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

The meeting between Trump and Xi did not contain any surprises after the framework deal was revealed over the weekend. China achieved reduction in Fentanyl related tariffs while Trump secured soybean exports being resumed and China delaying its' export controls by at least a year.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers