GBP/JPY gapped lower in Asia on string of bad news.

China's coronavirus scare continues to keep risk assets under pressure.

US embassy in Baghdad came under missile attack over the weekend.

GBP/JY's bounce from session lows could be short-lived if risk-off worsens.

GBP/JPY has bounced up from session lows and is currently flirting with the 50-day moving average at 142.46.

Gap down open

The pair opened the week lower at 142.43 and fell to a low of 142.05 as the futures on the S&P 500 dropped and the yen picked up an early bid on a string of risk-off news.

While China continued to struggle to tame the coronavirus over the weekend, the US embassy in Baghdad came under attack with three missiles landing near the troops.

Further, the Trump administration expanded its trademark steel and aluminum tariffs to cover certain derivative products like imported nails, staples, electrical wires. Also, markets are worried that President Trump's trade ire may shift to Europe, given the trade tensions with China have eased with the signing of the phase one trade deal.

The bounce seen from session lows could be reversed if the risk-off tone in the equities worsens. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are down 0.86%.

Technical levels

GBP/JPY Overview Today last price 142.36 Today Daily Change -0.54 Today Daily Change % -0.38 Today daily open 142.9 Trends Daily SMA20 143.13 Daily SMA50 142.55 Daily SMA100 139.57 Daily SMA200 137.75 Levels Previous Daily High 144.42 Previous Daily Low 142.72 Previous Weekly High 144.61 Previous Weekly Low 142.72 Previous Monthly High 147.96 Previous Monthly Low 140.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.37 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 142.27 Daily Pivot Point S2 141.65 Daily Pivot Point S3 140.57 Daily Pivot Point R1 143.97 Daily Pivot Point R2 145.05 Daily Pivot Point R3 145.67



