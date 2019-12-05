GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Six-month-old rising trendline guards immediate upside

- GBP/JPY clings to half-yearly resistance line while trading around the highest since May 13.
- Buyers seem to catch a breath after a heavy rush to the north, an upside break could recall March-April lows.
- 21-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement act as immediate supports.
Having surged to the highest in nearly seven months, GBP/JPY seesaws around 142.70 during Asian session on Thursday.
The pair clings to a multi-month-old resistance line and requires a sustained break of 142.73/75 to take aim at lows marked in March and April months around 143.72/80.
However, a downside break below November month high close to141.85 can drag the pair back to 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 140.75 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-August downpour surrounding 140.35.
Given the sellers’ dominance past-140.35, 140.00 round-figure could offer an intermediate halt to the previous month low near 139.30.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.69
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|142.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.54
|Daily SMA50
|138.38
|Daily SMA100
|134.91
|Daily SMA200
|138.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.8
|Previous Daily Low
|140.83
|Previous Weekly High
|141.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.53
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.34
AUD/USD off lows, looks to regain 0.6850
AUD/USD is looking to recover above 0.6850, having bounced-off a dip to 0.6833 lows, reached on poor Australian data. Australia's retail sales for November came in well below forecasts and trade surplus narrowed more than expected.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Bearish spinning top below 50-DMA make sellers hopeful
Gold prices decline to $1,474.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion pulled back from 50-DMA while portraying a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.
