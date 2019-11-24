GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 200-bar SMA guards immediate downside

- GBP/JPY bounces off monthly low amid oversold RSI conditions.
- A one-week-old falling trend line gains buyers’ attention during further recovery.
The GBP/JPY pair recovers from 200-bar SMA while trading around 139.65 during Monday morning in Asia.
The quote’s the recent pullback, amid oversold conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI), shifts bull’s attention to a downward sloping resistance line since November 18, at 140.67 now. However, a sustained clearance of 140.00 round-figure will be necessary for that.
In a case, prices move successfully beyond the near-term key resistance line, monthly to surrounding 141.60 will return to charts.
On the downside, pair’s declines below 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 139.46 can take rest on 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement of October-November upside, at 138.95.
Should there be bearish formation around 138.95, sellers can target October 11 high near 137.90 during further declines.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery likely
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.67
|Today Daily Change
|22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|139.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.09
|Daily SMA50
|137.28
|Daily SMA100
|134.43
|Daily SMA200
|138.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.52
|Previous Daily Low
|139.32
|Previous Weekly High
|141.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.32
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.41
