AUD/USD taps three-year highs on broad US Dollar weakness

AUD/USD is trading near three-year highs after a strong break above the 0.7000 psychological level for the first time since February 2023, supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise 25 basis point rate hike to 3.85% at its February meeting. The daily chart shows the pair in a well-defined uptrend, holding above both the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6970 and the 200-day EMA around 0.6700. Price hit a high of 0.7094 on January 29 before pulling back to the 0.6960 area late last week as risk-off flows and a tech-led equity sell-off pressured the commodity-linked Australian Dollar. Monday's session saw buyers step back in, pushing AUD/USD up roughly 1% to trade around 0.7070 to 0.7085 on renewed US Dollar weakness, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut narrative gained traction with markets pricing two more cuts in 2026. The broader structure favors buyers while the pair holds above the 0.7000 round number on a daily closing basis.

On the 1-hour chart, Monday's rally from the 0.7010 area produced a clean bullish impulse, with price breaking above the 50 EMA and the 200 EMA on the lower timeframe. An ascending channel from the February 2 low near 0.6958 is guiding the advance, with intraday resistance at the upper channel boundary near 0.7090 to 0.7100. The Stochastic Oscillator is pushing toward overbought territory on the 1H, suggesting the pair could consolidate before another leg higher. Near-term support sits at the channel floor around 0.7030, with the 0.7000 level acting as a stronger structural base. A daily close back above 0.7094 would clear the January 29 high and open the door toward 0.7128 and the 0.7200 handle.

Looking ahead, Tuesday brings the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index for February at 16:30 GMT and the NAB Business Confidence survey for January; both will provide further color on the domestic backdrop following the RBA's hawkish pivot, with markets pricing an 80% probability of another rate hike in May. On the US side, Tuesday's calendar is relatively light ahead of Wednesday's delayed Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for January, though several Fed governor speeches are scheduled throughout the week and could inject volatility if they push back on rate cut expectations.

Economic data coming up on Tuesday:

AUD/USD daily chart