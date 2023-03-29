GBP/JPY takes on fresh highs and holds firm

- GBP/JPY holds near microcycle highs around 163.40.
- The Yen is lower across the board on a risk-positive mood.
GBP/JPY shot higher to reach 163.47 on a day when the cross rallied from 161.34 on broad Yen weakness. The yen retreated after Japan’s government approved ¥2.2tn of reserve money to tame escalating price pressures.
However, as analysts at Rabobank noted, the window of opportunity for policy tightening for the BoJ now appears to be even smaller than before the banking crisis given the BoJ is unlikely to tighten policy if the US economy is facing down a recession.
´´It remains the case that growth in Japan is already fairly lacklustre. That said, while the JPY may not see much support from policy tightening this year, it is likely to act as a safe haven,´´ the analysts said.
However, they note that risk appetite has improved this week, the global economy has to become accustomed to operating in a higher interest rate environment. ´´That suggests that the stresses of the past few weeks are unlikely to be the last. We maintain a 3 mth USD/JPY131.00 forecast.´´
For the cross, GBP has derived some support from the recently better-than-expected UK economic data may have provided some recent support as well. However, talk of a policy pause clearly made the market nervous ahead of last week’s Bank of England meeting where the BoE hiked by 25bp to 4.25% with 7 members voting for a 25bp hike and two members voting for keeping the Bank Rate unchanged.
´´Overall, the forward guidance was limited with the BoE leaving the door open for another hike at the May meeting if persistent inflation pressures persist,´´ analysts at Danske Bank argued.
´´We revise our forecast to include a final 25bp hike in May, marking a peak in the Bank Rate at 4.50%,´´ the analysts said. ´´Our expectations are in line with current market pricing (currently 30bp priced until August 2023) as we expect the rest of the BoE committee to increasingly turn less hawkish amid a weakening growth backdrop and easing labour market conditions.´´
´´Markets are pricing in 30bp of cuts during H2. We still believe that the first-rate cuts will not be delivered before the beginning of 2024,´´ the analysts concluded.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.37
|Today Daily Change
|1.83
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|161.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.02
|Daily SMA50
|161.23
|Daily SMA100
|162.4
|Daily SMA200
|163.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.78
|Previous Daily Low
|160.74
|Previous Weekly High
|163.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.27
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
