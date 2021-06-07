GBP/JPY struggles around 155.00 amid anxiety over UK unlock, Japan GDP

- GBP/JPY remains sluggish for the third consecutive day.
- Doubts over Britain’s June 21 deadline to unlock, pre-data caution weigh on sentiment.
- Brexit jitters magnify ahead of US President Biden’s visit, EU warns UK over NI.
- Japan’s Q1 GDP, risk catalysts are the key to watch.
GBP/JPY trades sidelined around 155.00 following two-day declines amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The cross-currency pair justifies the confusion over the UK’s final step towards removing the virus-led activity restrictions as well as cautious mood ahead of important data from Japan.
The pair dropped during the last two days as the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefited from the market’s indecision over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move. Also favoring the Asian currency could be the broad criticism over Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga over the handing of the pandemic and holding of Olympics at home when over either prefecture are witnessing the covid emergencies.
On the other hand, UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesperson signaled no doubts over the unlock but Cabinet Ministers are divided over removing the virus-led activity restrictions amid fears of covid strains and a large part of the over 50s left for final vaccinations.
It’s worth noting that the Brexit woes also weigh on the GBP/JPY prices as US President Joe Biden recently chose to meddle in the EU-UK tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol. Following the confirmation, the European Union (EU) gained confidence and warned Britain to levy harsh economic sanctions if it chooses to reject the previously agreed Brexit terms.
Amid these plays, US stock futures seem indecisive after a sluggish day on Wall Street whereas the Treasury yields are also waiting for clear direction following the downbeat performance in the recent days.
Moving on, Japan’s Q1 GDP, expected -1.2% versus -1.3% QoQ, will become important data for GBP/JPY traders. However, risk-related headlines gain major attention.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking an ascending trend line from December 21, 2020, near 153.50, GBP/JPY bulls remain hopeful. On the contrary, an upside clearance of 155.60 will confirm the short-term bullish flag chart pattern and favor optimistic traders to aim for the fresh multi-month high beyond the 156.00 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|155.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.57
|Daily SMA50
|152.54
|Daily SMA100
|149.81
|Daily SMA200
|143.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.76
|Previous Daily Low
|154.98
|Previous Weekly High
|155.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.82
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenging bears at around 1.2200
The shared currency managed to recover modestly against its American rival, struggling to overcome the critical 1.22 threshold. Focus remains on the US Federal Reserve taper tantrum, also on ECB’s decision.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD extends daily rebound toward $1,900
Following Thursday's steep decline, the XAU/USD pair staged a decisive rebound on Friday but ended up snapping a four-week winning streak.
VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook
VeChain price rests at a major inflection point on the twelve-hour chart, complicated by the notable resistance defined by the intersection of two important moving averages and the recently triggered death cross
‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?
‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.