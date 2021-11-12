GBP/JPY sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through amid Brexit woes

- GBP/JPY staged a goodish rebound from multi-week lows touched earlier this Friday.
- The British pound witnessed some short-covering ahead of the key UK-EU Brexit talks.
- The cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped any further gains.
The GBP/JPY cross held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained below the 153.00 mark.
The cross attracted some buying near the 152.35-30 area, or five-week lows touched earlier this Friday and for now, seems to have snapped three successive days of the losing streak. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to some short-covering move ahead of crunch Brexit talks.
The United Kingdom and the European Union are due to enter new negotiations on Friday amid worries that Britain could trigger the so-called Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The EU, however, is reportedly prepared to offer more concessions to the UK in a bid to avoid suspension of the post-Brexit trade agreement.
This, along with modest US dollar pullback from 16-month tops acted as a tailwind for the British pound and extended some support to the GBP/JPY cross. That said, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets – amid inflation fears – underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and kept a lid on any further gains.
Looking at the technical picture, the GBP/JPY cross on Thursday broke through a near one-week-old trading range support that coincided with 100-day SMA. Hence, it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or meet with fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Meanwhile, the GBP/JPY pair's inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery indicates that the recent bearish pressure might still be far from being over. This, in turn, suggests that any subsequent positive move could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|152.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.56
|Daily SMA50
|153.26
|Daily SMA100
|152.64
|Daily SMA200
|152.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.02
|Previous Daily Low
|152.4
|Previous Weekly High
|156.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.81
|Previous Monthly High
|158.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
