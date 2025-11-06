TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY steadies near 201.00 after BoE keeps rates unchanged at 4%

  • GBP/JPY holds firm above 201.00 after the Bank of England keeps rates unchanged.
  • The BoE leaves Bank Rate at 4% in a close 5-4 split, with four members backing a 25-bps cut.
  • Governor Bailey says rates are likely to stay on a gradual downward path but remain restrictive until inflation eases further.
GBP/JPY steadies near 201.00 after BoE keeps rates unchanged at 4%
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The British Pound (GBP) trades slightly firmer against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4%, in line with market expectations. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading around 201.18, rebounding from a knee-jerk low of 200.65 seen immediately after the monetary policy announcement.

The BoE’s 5-4 vote revealed a close split within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with four members favoring a 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut. Policymakers noted that inflationary pressures continue to ease, supported by slower wage growth and signs of weaker demand. Headline CPI stood at 3.8% in September, and the central bank expects inflation to fall to around 3% early next year, before returning toward the 2% target in 2027

Despite a dovish tilt, the BoE emphasized that any future rate cuts would be “gradual and data-dependent.” The central bank’s latest forecasts point to subdued Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth through the end of the year, with household spending restrained by high borrowing costs and an elevated saving ratio. According to the BoE’s November Monetary Policy Report, market pricing now implies the Bank Rate will decline to around 3.5% in the second half of 2026.

Speaking at the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank is likely to remain on a “gradual downward path” for interest rates, reaffirming that policy will stay restrictive for some time to ensure inflation returns sustainably to target. Bailey noted that economic activity remains below potential and the labor market is clearly slowing, with firms hiring less and employment subdued.

He cautioned, however, that inflation could remain sticky, emphasizing that policymakers need to see the downward path in price pressure become more established before considering further rate cuts. Bailey added that the Committee reassesses how restrictive policy is at each meeting, with no fixed view on the neutral rate.

The policy contrast between the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains a key driver for the pair. While the BoE signaled that interest rates are likely to move lower gradually through 2026 as inflation slows, the BoJ kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.50% last week but hinted that further tightening could be considered if inflation and wage growth strengthen. This policy gap continues to support the Pound’s relative resilience against the Yen in the near term.

(This story was corrected on November 6 at 13:36 GMT to fix the date in the first paragraph. It's Thursday, not Wednesday.)

BoE FAQs

The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.

In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers