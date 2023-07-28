- GBP/JPY cross remains under selling pressure and slides to the 177.20 area after the BoJ rate decision.
- Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its short-term interest rates at -0.1%, 10-year JGB yield target around 0%.
- BoJ is closely watching the Federal Reserve's (Fed) and other central banks' policy decisions.
The GBP/JPY cross remains under selling pressure on Friday. The cross accelerates its bearish correction after retreating from the 181.50–177.00 region. GBP/JPY currently trades around 177.28, losing 0.64% for the day. The Japanese yen appreciated against its rivals following the central bank's interest rate decision.
The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-low interest rates on Friday and decided to maintain its short-term interest rates at -0.1% while keeping its 10-year JGB yield target around 0%. Also, the central bank is allowed to make its yield curve control policy more flexible by moving 0.5% around the 0% target.
Earlier on Friday, Nikkei News reported that the BoJ will discuss tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow long-term interest rates to rise beyond the 0.5% ceiling. The Japanese Yen strengthened sharply against the Pound Sterling, and the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield rose to 0.519%.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that he would likely maintain ultra-loose policy to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target. BoJ officials added that central banks prefer to examine more data before adjusting monetary policy.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also stated that the central bank is closely watching the Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks' policy decisions.
The latest report from the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed on Friday that July's headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.2% YoY from 3.1% prior, against the market expectation of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the core Tokyo CPI, excluding Fresh Food and energy, improved to 4.0% from 3.8% previously. Furthermore, the Tokyo CPI ex-fresh food fell from 3.2% to 3.0% for the same month, against the market consensus of 2.9%.
On the other side, the Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens as worries of a recession in the UK economy might convince the BoE to aggressively tighten policy. The Bank's most aggressive rate hikes in three decades fuel concern about the impact on the UK’s economy, which exerts pressure on the Pound Sterling.
In the absence of top-tier economic data released from the United Kingdom, market participants will digest the data and statements from the BoJ. The JPY's valuation is likely to continue to influence the cross's movement in the next few sessions.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|177.02
|Today Daily Change
|-1.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|178.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.77
|Daily SMA50
|178.79
|Daily SMA100
|172.38
|Daily SMA200
|167.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.93
|Previous Daily Low
|177.41
|Previous Weekly High
|182.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.74
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|179.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|176.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|174.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|172.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
