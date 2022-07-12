GBP/JPY sellers poke 163.00 on UK’s political jitters, downbeat yields ahead of BOE’s Bailey

- GBP/JPY extends the week-start pullback amid risk-aversion.
- UK’s political leaders step forward for President’s chair after Boris Johnson’s departure.
- Treasury yields remain pressured, portray recession fears as inflation expectations soar.
- The second round of BOE Governor Bailey, risk catalysts will be important to watch for fresh impulse.
GBP/JPY holds lower ground near the intraday bottom of 162.90 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair bears the burden of the risk-aversion wave and the UK’s political crisis, not to forget the concerns surrounding the British economic slowdown.
That said, the US Treasury yields flash recession fears as yield curves of the 10-year and 2-year Treasury bonds stay inverted, in favor of short-term maturity. Behind the move could be the record US inflation expectations, per the NY Fed’s survey of one-year-ahead consumer inflation expectations. Additionally, fears of China’s nationwide covid lockdowns, after fresh activity restrictions on Henan Province’s Wugang, also exert downside pressure on the market sentiment and the GBP/JPY prices.
At home, multiple key British diplomats ranging from ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, not to forget present UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi, are in the race to become the British President after sacking Boris Johnson. While Brexit is the key aspect to favor the candidature, tax cuts are being heard as the promise to win the favor.
Elsewhere, British shoppers cut back on spending for the third month in a row and sales volumes fell by the most since they were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as surging inflation squeezed the economy, an industry survey showed on Tuesday per Reuters.
It’s worth mentioning that Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said, per Reuters, "UK is facing a very big real income shock." The BOE Boss is up for the second round of the testimony on Tuesday and can propel the GBP/JPY moves.
Even so, the BOE’s hawkish bias contrasts with the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) easy money policies to hint at the central bank divergence and keep the pair buyers hopeful. However, political and Brexit fears in the UK trigger a short-term pullback.
Technical analysis
GBP/JPY reverses from a three-week-old resistance line, at 163.60 by the press time, which in turn precedes the 21-DMA level surrounding 164.50 to restrict the short-term pair’s the upside. That said, bears need validation from the 100-DMA, close to 161.10 at the latest, to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|163.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.58
|Daily SMA50
|162.87
|Daily SMA100
|161.08
|Daily SMA200
|157.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.48
|Previous Daily Low
|163.04
|Previous Weekly High
|165.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.4
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.0000 yet again, German ZEW in focus
EUR/USD is rebounding towards 1.0050, defending parity yet again. The US dollar keeps its winning momentum intact amid risk-aversion. Recession fears, the European gas crisis and China's covid lockdown worry hit risk sentiment. ZEW eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid firmer USD, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, attempting a tepid bounce as the US dollar pauses its upsurge. Fresh covid lockdowns in China and the UK political uncertainty will likely keep the upside elusive in cable.
Gold remains oversold, focus on Tuesday’s close
Gold Price risks a minor pullback amid oversold conditions. China lockdowns and recession fears keep boosting the US dollar. The yellow metal awaits Tuesday’s closing for bear flag confirmation.
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. The downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!