Meanwhile, the yen bulls are expected to underperform as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to withstand with its ultra-loose monetary policy. The BOJ will announce its monetary policy on Friday. Despite the fact that the inflation rate in Tokyo has crossed the 2% target, the BOJ will flush liquidity into the economy. Higher price pressures are majorly contributed by firmer oil prices , however, broad-based recovery in the aggregate demand is demanded in the Japanese economy.

The UK Office for National Statistics reported a slump in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures. The monthly UK GDP turned negative, landing at -0.3% against the expectation of 0.2%. On the labor market front, the economy reported the jobless rate at 3.8%, however, the Average Earnings excluding bonuses remained stable at 4.2% against its prior print.

In today’s session, the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE) will dictate the further price action. Considering the estimates, the BOE may announce a rate hike by 25 basis points (bps), which will push its benchmark rate to 1.25%. The UK economy is facing the headwinds of soaring inflation. Tackling an annual inflation figure of 9% is not a cakewalk in times when the economy is failing to generate employment opportunities and elevate growth prospects.

The GBP/JPY pair is gauging cushion around 163.00 after a corrective move from 163.80 in the late Tokyo session. On a broader note, the cross is gradually advancing higher after hitting a two-week low of 161.66 on Tuesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.