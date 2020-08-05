GBP/JPY retreats from daily tops, still well bid above mid-138.00s

- GBP/JPY regained traction on Wednesday and moved to the top end of its weekly trading range.
- The intraday uptick lacked any strong follow-through, instead started losing steam near 139.00 mark.
- Investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the BoE on Thursday.
The GBP/JPY cross faced rejection near the 139.00 round-figure mark and quickly retreated around 40-45 pips during the early North American session.
Following the previous day's modest pullback, the cross managed to regain positive traction on Wednesday and moved back to the top end of its weekly trading range. The intraday uptick of around 100 pips was supported by the emergence of some fresh buying around the British pound and the upbeat market mood.
The GBP bulls largely shrugged off concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections and fears of a no-deal Brexit, instead took cues from the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. This coupled with a strong rally in the global equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and remained supportive.
Despite the supporting factors, the GBP/JPY cross struggled to make it through the 139.00 mark, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets. Investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England's policy decision on Thursday.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond last Friday's high, around the 139.20 region, in order to confirm any near-term bullish bias. The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to surpass June monthly swing highs resistance near the 139.75 region and accelerate the momentum towards the key 140.00 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|138.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.95
|Daily SMA50
|135.08
|Daily SMA100
|133.78
|Daily SMA200
|137.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.88
|Previous Daily Low
|137.81
|Previous Weekly High
|139.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.15
|Previous Monthly High
|139.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.