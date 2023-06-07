GBP/JPY recovers modest intraday losses, flat-lines just below mid-173.00s

The downside for the GBP/JPY cross, however, remains cushioned on the back of firming expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, investors expect the UK central bank to raise interest rates again from 4.5% to 4.75% on June 22 and see a roughly 60% chance that rate will peak at 5.5% later this year. The bets were lifted by the official data, which showed that the headline UK CPI fell less than expected in April and a closely watched measure of core price surged to a 31-year high. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the GBP/JPY pair's multi-week-old upward trajectory.

A combination of factors provides a modest lift to the Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, prompts some intraday selling around the GBP/JPY cross. The prospect of Japanese authorities intervening in the markets continues to underpin the JPY, which draws additional support from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. The global risk sentiment takes a hit in reaction to weaker Chinese data, showing that the trade surplus sank to a 13-month low in May in the wake of a surprise slump in exports and suggesting that overseas demand for Chinese goods remained weak. This poses additional headwinds for the world's second-largest economy and tempers investors’ appetite for perceived riskier assets.

The GBP/JPY cross drops to a one-and-half-week low during the early European session on Wednesday, albeit attracts fresh buying near the 172.65 area for the second successive day. Spot prices recover a major part of the intraday losses and currently trade just below mid-173.00s, nearly unchanged for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.