GBP/JPY recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to mid-136.00s

- GBP/JPY staged a goodish bounce and rallied over 100 pips from seven-week lows set this Monday.
- Growing opposition for the UK’s Internal Market Bill prompted some short-covering around the GBP.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move up.
The GBP/JPY cross built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around mid-136.00s region during the mid-European session.
The British pound kicked off a new week on a positive note amid growing opposition to the UK’s so-called Internal Market Bill. Chances that the UK parliament will choose to vote down the legislation, which violates parts of the existing withdrawal agreement, prompted some short-covering around the sterling, which, in turn, assisted the GBP/JPY cross to stage a goodish bounce from seven-week lows.
The cross rallied over 100 pips from the vicinity of mid-135.00s and was further supported by a strong rally in the equity markets, which undermined the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost amid renewed optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, especially after AstraZeneca resumed the phase-3 trials for its vaccine candidate.
Despite the supporting factors, the upside is likely to remain limited. Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bullish bets amid fears that the UK might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period on December 31st. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross might have bottomed out.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to this week's key central bank events. The Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Thursday and will be followed by the Bank of England policy update. This, along with Brexit development will play a key role in determining the GBP/JPY pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|135.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.5
|Daily SMA50
|137.79
|Daily SMA100
|135.6
|Daily SMA200
|137.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.6
|Previous Daily Low
|135.58
|Previous Weekly High
|141.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
