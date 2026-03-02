GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical structure turns constructive above 210.00

GBP/JPY rebounds sharply on Monday after a bearish gap-down open, as heightened volatility sweeps across the FX market following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend. At the time of writing, the cross trades around 210.80, recovering all of its early losses after falling to a daily low near 209.10.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) fails to sustain its early gains as investors favor the US Dollar (USD) during periods of global stress, while uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) tightening path keeps the Yen under pressure against the British Pound (GBP).

From a technical perspective, GBP/JPY’s outlook turns constructive after last week’s breakout from a two-week consolidation range between 207.25 and 209.50.

Monday’s price action has rebounded from the upper boundary of that former range, which closely aligns with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 210.21, measured from the 207.25 swing low to the 215.00 high.

Immediate support is seen at 210.21 (23.6% Fibonacci), followed by 209.08 (38.2% retracement). A sustained move below this level could expose the range base near 207.25.

On the upside, resistance emerges at 211.13 (50% retracement), with stronger barriers at 212.04 (61.8% Fibonacci) and 213.34 (78.6% retracement). A break above these levels could reopen the path toward the 215.00 swing high.

Momentum indicators suggest improving bullish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed back above the 50 mark, currently near 50.8, signaling a recovery in buying momentum after a mid-range consolidation.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line has crossed above the signal line and moved into positive territory, with a gradually expanding histogram indicating strengthening upside momentum.